Richard Dean Kent
San Francisco, CA
It is with great sorrow that we must announce the passing of Richard Dean Kent, 56, of San Francisco, who left us on February 26, 2019 after a short illness.
Richard was born July 23, 1962 to Clarence and Raymonda Kent at St. John's Hospital in Oxnard, California.
The third of six children, Richard grew up in Camarillo after the family relocated in the late spring of 1967. Richard excelled academically and athletically, graduating Valedictorian of his class of 1980 as well as competing as an integral member of a CIF baseball championship team while he attended Rio Mesa High School.
Continuing his education, Richard attended Cal Poly San Luis Obispo where he studied architecture. During this time his talents were refined and while studying abroad in France at the Ecole des Beaux-Arts Fontainebleau, was one of two students chosen to have the honor of painting a fresco. Completing his studies, he received his Bachelor's degree in Architecture in 1984. After graduation, Richard moved to San Francisco and began his career in architecture working for Fisher Friedman in 1986. His work reflected his devoted passion for the design and construction of homes and buildings as he recently celebrated his latest tenure of 26 years as Project Architect with Remick Associates.
Richard was known as a talented, kind-hearted, methodical man, who enjoyed a wide variety of hobbies and activities including swimming in the ocean, snowboarding and skiing, cycling, cooking.
He also was active in team sports, which included soccer, coaching his son's teams with Viking Soccer and as a player throughout his entire life, and also playing with the Anchovies Softball team where in 1999 he won MVP of the millennium for his legendary at-bats.
Richard was a prolific artisan who was always sketching. He designed and built beautiful handcrafted instruments, vehicles, furniture and fashion. He played in several bands throughout his life, including the Rhythm Method.
Most importantly he cherished the time he could spend with his son, family and friends.
He is predeceased by, and now rejoins, his father Clarence Kent.
Richard is survived by his son Oscar Gates-Kent of Brooklyn, New York; mother Raymonda Kent of Camarillo; brothers Mike Kent of Camarillo, Charles Kent of Edwards, Colorado, Robert (and wife Janet) Kent of Camarillo; sisters Diana Gunnarson(and husband Brian) of Longmont, Colorado, Lori Kent of Davis, California; nephews Cole, Joshua, Jacob, Ryan and Austin; and nieces Breanna, Devon, Jenelle, Taylor, and Jocelyn.
Memorial services will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday March 8 2019 at St. Mary Magdalen Church, 25 N. Las Posas Rd. Camarillo, California. Celebration of Life to follow.
In lieu of flowers, contributions "in the memory of Richard Kent" can be made to the Rio Mesa Scholarship Foundation P.O. Box 1591, Camarillo, California 93011 or other to benefit youth in academics and athletics.
Richard may be gone but will continue to live on in our hearts.
Published in Ventura County Star on Mar. 7, 2019