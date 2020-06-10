Richard "Rick" Dominguez
Richard "Rick" Dominguez, 64, of Santa Paula, CA, passed away on June 4, 2020 at Community Memorial Hospital in Ventura, CA.
Rick was born in Santa Paula, CA to Tommy and Margaret Dominguez on April 19, 1956. He lived in Santa Paula his entire life and was married to his loving wife, Linda Dominguez, for 46 years. Rick was an Operating Engineer for 36 years and had recently retired. He enjoyed camping, fishing in Bridgeport, and spending time with his family and friends. Rick could often be seen taking his morning walks with his wife Linda or cruising along the Rincon watching the waves.
Rick is preceded in death by His Mother and Father.
Rick is survived by his Wife Linda, Son & Daughter in law Jay and Susan, Step Daughter Michelle, Step Son Ray, Sisters: Barbara, Cindy, and Dede, Grandchildren: Mathew, Nic, Kaymen, Sami, Colin, & Kayelynn, Uncle & Aunt Freddy and Sylvia, life-long friends Rick and Sharon Gonzales, as well as Numerous Aunts, Uncles, Nieces, Nephews, Godchildren, and close friends.
Services will be held for Family members on Thursday, June 18, 2020 (Hawaiian Attire is requested). In lieu of flowers, the family is asking for donations to be made in his honor to Saint Sebastian Church, American Cancer Society, and/or Dom Grea House (601 Clade Dr., Santa Paula, CA).
Richard "Rick" Dominguez, 64, of Santa Paula, CA, passed away on June 4, 2020 at Community Memorial Hospital in Ventura, CA.
Rick was born in Santa Paula, CA to Tommy and Margaret Dominguez on April 19, 1956. He lived in Santa Paula his entire life and was married to his loving wife, Linda Dominguez, for 46 years. Rick was an Operating Engineer for 36 years and had recently retired. He enjoyed camping, fishing in Bridgeport, and spending time with his family and friends. Rick could often be seen taking his morning walks with his wife Linda or cruising along the Rincon watching the waves.
Rick is preceded in death by His Mother and Father.
Rick is survived by his Wife Linda, Son & Daughter in law Jay and Susan, Step Daughter Michelle, Step Son Ray, Sisters: Barbara, Cindy, and Dede, Grandchildren: Mathew, Nic, Kaymen, Sami, Colin, & Kayelynn, Uncle & Aunt Freddy and Sylvia, life-long friends Rick and Sharon Gonzales, as well as Numerous Aunts, Uncles, Nieces, Nephews, Godchildren, and close friends.
Services will be held for Family members on Thursday, June 18, 2020 (Hawaiian Attire is requested). In lieu of flowers, the family is asking for donations to be made in his honor to Saint Sebastian Church, American Cancer Society, and/or Dom Grea House (601 Clade Dr., Santa Paula, CA).
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Ventura County Star from Jun. 10 to Jun. 16, 2020.