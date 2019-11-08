|
|
Richard Don Wheeler
Ojai - Richard Don Wheeler, 87, of Ojai died Wednesday, November 6, 2019 of cancer. Mr. Wheeler was born January 19, 1932 in Center, Texas and had lived in Ojai 48 years.
He retired as a senior electronic engineer, working for the Department of Defense, receiving the Navy Meritorious Award for improving the fleet's capabilities in electronic counter-countermeasures, the Navy's third highest honorary award. He was an active member of the Ojai Valley Baptist Church, enjoyed senior softball and doing yard work. He loved to invest his time in his grandchildren and was very proud of them.
He is survived by his wife, Carolyn, his son Douglas Wheeler of Center, TX; his daughter Patsy Daniels of Pine Valley, CA, and his son Russell Wheeler of Couerd'alene, ID.
Visitation will be from 11a.m.-3p.m. Tuesday, November 12, at Ted Mayr Funeral Home, Ventura. A service will be held at 12:30 pm Wednesday, November 13, at Ted Mayr Funeral Home with the Rev. Verne Hancock officiating. Interment will be at Ivy Lawn Memorial Park, Ventura.
Arrangements are under the direction of Ted Mayr Funeral Home, Ventura. Condolences May be left at tedmayrfuneralhome.com
Published in Ventura County Star from Nov. 8 to Nov. 10, 2019