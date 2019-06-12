|
Richard Emerson Watts
Ventura - June 12, 1927-June 6, 2019
Richard was born to Emerson and Shirley Watts on June 12, 1927 in Santa Monica Ca. Most of his early life was lived in and around Los Angeles area. He graduated from Belmont High School. After High School he entered the Navy in June 1946 and was discharged in 1950. During the Korean War he reentered the Navy in July 1951 until 1952 when he was Discharged. After his discharge he entered UCLA in the Agricultural Dept. He graduated with a BS Degree in Sub-tropic Horticultural. In 1958 he married his first wife and had three children. They separated in Sept 1973 and were divorced in July 1974. In April of 1974 he met Edith and they were married in Nov 1974. He was working for the Agricultural Department for Ventura County until he retired in 1983. He then collected 105 varieties of figs and made cuttings. He also has many tropical fruit trees in his backyard. He was an active member of the CRFG (California Rare Fruit Growers) He is survived by his wife of 44 years and 5 children, Cherie Dayat of Camarillo. Marshall Balk of Ventura, Erich Watts of Fullerton, Roderick Watts of Camarillo and Mary Watts of Santa Paula. He has 6 grandchildren and 6 great Grandchildren. Memorial Services will be held at the LDS Church on Paseo Drive in Camarillo at 1:30 on June 22, 2019.
Published in Ventura County Star from June 12 to June 13, 2019