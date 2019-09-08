|
Richard Eugene "Richie" Moore
- - William Shakespeare wrote: If music be the food of love, play on.
Richard Eugene "Richie" Moore, who passed from us on August 14, 2019 at the age of 70, lived his lifetime guided by those words.
In 1959, Richie moved to Thousand Oaks with his parents Jack and Betty Moore, older brothers Jim and Gary and younger sisters Carol and Cherie and graduated from high school there in 1967.
Like his dad, Jack, music became Richie's heart and soul. In his earliest years he was already strumming a small guitar given to him by his mother Betty and began theory and guitar lessons in 1961 from Mrs. Ferbie Simpson, the first known guitar teacher in the Conejo Valley. With a little help from a childhood friend, he taught himself to master the piano, beginning the journey in music that continued throughout his life.
Always with a song in his heart, Richie penned many which he played and recorded. In 2010 he received a Los Angeles Music Awards nomination for Best Americana single of the year "Wondering Where You Are", performing it live for the first time at the Whiskey A Go Go in Hollywood, California. This experience fired Richie's inspiration to provide a platform for children to showcase their musical dreams here in the Conejo Valley. Thus, Musicians on a Mission, California (MOAMCA) was born. It has since developed into a 501-C3 non-profit organization whose mission is to give back to the community's youth and schools by mentoring them and gifting them with the instruments they would otherwise not have. This is Richie's legacy which will live on for the future.
Richie always loved the outdoors, whether surfing, camping or earning money as a kid by mowing lawns and doing yard work for neighbors. Eventually he got a job working with and taking classes from an arborist instructor who taught at Moorpark College. The knowledge he gained led to the building of his own business, "The Tree Doctor", which serviced Thousand Oaks and Westlake Village. Richie's ability to first envision then turn an oak tree into the work of art in his mind's eye was a gift.
A country boy at heart, Richie turned his artist's eye to building a cabin at his family's 320 acre ranch in New Cuyama which his grandfather, James Moore, had homesteaded in 1914. Richie divided his time between living in Thousand Oaks and his cabin at this ranch which was a paradise, especially in spring when the wildflowers were in bloom. Over the years family and friends shared memorable times there around a campfire sharing laughter, food and always music.
Richie was a very special man whose love of music, sharing it as he did with his friends and the children that he worked with, his innate appreciation of nature and the kindness of his heart are true gifts that he has given to all who knew and loved him.
Richie is survived by his love of nearly 30 years, Lisa DiLallo, brothers, Jim and Gary Moore, his sisters, Carol Anderson, and Cherie Turner, many nephews, nieces and extended family.
He will be deeply missed.
There will be a memorial service followed by a celebration of life for Richie Saturday, September 28, 2019. For details email Lisa at [email protected] Memorial gifts in Richie's name can be made to his non-profit organization: Musicians on a Mission California; website www.moamca.org
Published in Ventura County Star on Sept. 8, 2019