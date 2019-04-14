Services
Conejo Mountain Funeral Home
2052 Howard Road
Camarillo, CA 93012
(805) 482-1959
Viewing
Friday, Apr. 19, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Conejo Mountain Funeral Home
2052 Howard Road
Camarillo, CA 93012
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Apr. 19, 2019
10:00 AM
Conejo Mountain Funeral Home
2052 Howard Road
Camarillo, CA 93012
View Map
Richard Eugene Price passed away peacefully at home on April 9th, 2019 after a lengthy illness. He was a loving husband, brother, son, friend, father, grandfather and great grandfather. He loved ballroom dancing, watching sports, and playing cribbage. He enjoyed traveling with his beloved wife Phyllis, to see their children and grandchildren. He will be missed. To celebrate his life there will be a ceremony at Conejo Mountain Funeral Home in Camarillo on Friday April 19th, viewing at 9:00 am, funeral service at 10:00 am in the Chapel of the Hills. Graveside to immediately follow.
Published in Ventura County Star on Apr. 14, 2019
