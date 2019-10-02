|
Richard George Stegner was born on June 19th, 1931 to George Leslie Stegner and Irene Gertrude Cosgrove. Richard had one older brother, Robert Cosgrove Stegner. Richard lived in Olean, New York until he joined the United States Navy in 1949. While in the Navy, Richard met his wife Joan Louise Dettrey. They married on August 18th, 1951. Richard and Joan had four children- Daniel, Cindy, Susan, and Rosemarie. In 1963, Richard and Joan moved their family from Olean, New York and later settled in Simi Valley, California. In 1976, Richard became a child of God and a servant to the Lord. Richard started several successful small businesses before retiring in 2005. Richard and Joan had 10 grandchildren- Janette, John, Joshua, Paul, Kelly, Daniel, David, Rebekah, Michael, and Nathaniel. Richard's death was preceded by the deaths of his daughter Rosemary Stegner in 1983, his grandson Paul Ritchie in 1998, and his beloved wife Joan Stegner in 2005. Even though Richard lost his wife shortly before their 54th anniversary, Richard considered himself married to Joan for the past 68 years.
Richard died in Moorpark, California on September 26th, 2019. He went home to be with the Lord, his wife Joan, his daughter Rosemary, and his grandson Paul. Richard is survived by his 3 children, Daniel Stegner, Cindy Lerette, and Susan Ritchie as well as his 9 grandchildren and 16 great grandchildren - Azamat, Emma, Maddie, Miles, Ella, Olivia, Ireland, Ashlyn, Rachel, Benjamin, Evelina, Noah, Natalie, Scarlet, Dillon, and Gavin.
In his death, Richard asks that we remember the love of Jesus Christ, the power of the Holy Spirit, and the gift of salvation. He wanted the world to hear, "For God so loved the world, that he gave his only begotten Son, that whosoever believeth in him should not perish, but have everlasting life - John 3:16".
Published in Ventura County Star on Oct. 2, 2019