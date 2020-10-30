Richard Greene, Jr.



Ventura - Richard Greene, Jr., of Ventura, California passed away on Tuesday, October 27, 2020. He was born in Fresno, California on March 21, 1960 but lived most of his life in Ventura County. Everyone that knew Richard would say that he had a big heart, he would give the shirt off his back to anyone, and that he was a caring and loyal friend.



He is survived by his wife, Patricia Johnson-Greene; 3 sons and their spouses, Benjamin and Jenny Greene, Richard III and Jordan Greene, and Anthony Greene; brother and sisters, Vivian Williams, Ava Martel, Kevin Greene, Lawana Greene, and Tinia Dewitt; 5 grandchildren; and multiple nieces, nephews and cousins.



He was preceded in death by his mother, Vera Mae Greene; father, Richard Greene, Sr.; and sister, Tanya Thomas.



A Funeral Service in memory of Richard will be held on Tuesday, November 3, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. (viewing), 2:00 p.m. (service), at the Joseph P. Reardon Funeral Home, 757 E Main Street, Ventura CA 93001.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store