Richard Guy Colton III
Camarillo, CA
Richard Guy Colton passed away on Tuesday, February 19, 2019, at the age of 64. He was a lifelong resident of Ventura County. He graduated from Hueneme High School and attended Ventura College. He worked for General Electric for 20 plus years and was currently working for Proctor and Gamble. He always took care of his family first, working diligently throughout his life to provide for his loved ones.
Richard married the love of his life, Flor Paez, on September 8, 2005. They made their home in Oxnard before moving to Camarillo last year. Besides being a loving husband, he was an amazing father who raised two sons. Richard was a humble, friendly, kind soul, who had a lot of compassion and love for others, always thinking of others before himself.
Richard will be sorely missed by those who knew him. He was an incredible man, a great husband and father.
Richard is survived by his wife, Flor Colton, his siblings, Gail Zettler, Craig Colton, and Michael Colton, his sons, Ricky Colton and Johnny Colton, his sister-in-law, Olga Teresa Paez, his niece, Laura Camilla Orjeula, and the Sanchez family.
The viewing and memorial service will be held on Wednesday, February 27, 2019 from 1:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m., service will commence at 6:00 p.m. at Funeraria Del Angel, 401 W. Channel Islands Blvd, Oxnard, CA. (805) 487-4911
Published in Ventura County Star on Feb. 24, 2019