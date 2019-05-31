|
Richard H. Wixon
Conejo Valley - Richard H Wixon, a long time Conejo Valley resident passed away May 23, 2019 in the peace of his home. He was a dedicated and loving husband, brother, uncle, father, and grandfather and was loved by all.
Richard served 2 active years in the US Navy out of the Naval Receiving Station, in Long Beach California. He served in the Cold War as a Seaman Apprentice on the USS GRASP. He later went on to become a renown general contractor, specializing in engineer maintenance of commercial buildings. This sparked a burning passion to use his skills to produce living history festivals and educational events, turning into a 22 year career as the founder and Outdoor Promoter of Gold Coast Festivals. His festivals spotlighted a wide spectrum of United States history elements such as the old west, the Civil War, and his infamous Native American Pow Wows. Richards Navy service deepened an already growing love for the ocean. When he wasn't working his festivals, you could find him fishing, cooking, or spending time with his loving family..
Richard was 80 years old and is survived by his wife Condit, his sister Suzanne, and his children Derek, Vickie, Lewis, Sloan, and Blake. As well as his nine grandchildren Diego, Jo, Danny, Ryan, Courtney, Jorden, Sarah, Shea, Carter, and his loving pup Abby.
Published in Ventura County Star on May 31, 2019