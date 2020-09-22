Richard Herschell Daugherty
Ventura - Richard Herschell Daugherty, age 86, of Ventura, CA, passed away on September 19, 2020 after a long battle with Alzheimer's. Richard was born in Aberdeen, South Dakota, to Herschell and Gertrude Daugherty on December 12, 1933. He graduated from Central High School in Aberdeen in 1951 and then served four years in the Air Force during the Korean War. He and his wife Elvera were married on February 12, 1955 and this year celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary. After concluding his military serviced, he went on to earn his college degree and worked as a Pharmacist for 39 years. He was a lifelong member of Sacred Heart Church, first in South Dakota and then in Ventura. He was an avid Dodger fan, enjoyed socializing with friends over a cup of coffee, and loved to read, especially about history. His pride and joy were his grandchildren and he enjoyed walking with them to the park, the donut shop, and the ice cream shop.
Richard is survived by his wife Elvera, brother Russell and his wife Darlene, and sister in law Bonnie. He is also survived by his daughters Marie and husband Jerry, Marcia and husband Carlos, and Marlys; grandchildren Jade (Jennifer) and husband Tucker, Kristina and husband Michael, Devon, Jeremy and wife Shannon, and Carlos; and greatgrandchildren Colton, Conway, Weston, and Nolan. He was preceded in death by his parents, sister Arlene (Dewalt), and brother Robert.
Memorial donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Association
. The family wishes to extend their gratitude to Angel of Grace Home Health Care, especially Jun and Emma, and Assisted Home Health and Hospice, especially Caulene, for their loving care and support.
Funeral services will be held at Mission Basillica San Buenaventura Saturday, September 26, 2020, at 12 Noon, followed by internment in Ivy Lawn Cemetery. For individuals unable to attend in person due to health/COVID concerns, live streaming of the services will also be provided. That link will be available on Friday, September 25. Arrangements are under the direction of the JOSEPH P. REARDON FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICE, 757 E. Main Street, Ventura.