Richard J. QuirkVentura - Richard J. Quirk, 86, of Ventura, CA, passed away July 9, 2020. Born in St. Louis, Missouri, Rick was a USAF Veteran and served in the Korean War. After an honorable discharge, Rick moved to California where he had numerous jobs in finance, including GE. In 1980, he moved to Oregon where he retired. After traveling the states, he later returned to California.Rick is survived by his wife, Gloria J. Quirk, having lived together 6 yrs and been married 36 years; and his daughters: Jody Renteria (Ryan) and Jill Talaugon (Bob), of Ventura. He is preceded in death by his son Shawn (Terri). Rick is also survived by his beloved step-daughters: Dorothy M.K. Pascua (Simon) and Rhonda L. Hoopii, of Maui, Hawaii, numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren."To my beloved wife, Gloria, my "8th Wonder of the World," thank you for defining unequivocal love.To my dear friend and mother of my children, Joyce Kelly, thank you for defining true character.To my precious children, Shawn, Jody, and Jill, thank you for defining my life. I have had it all. Hey guys! Let's have a parade!"Arrangements are under the direction of the JOSEPH P. REARDON FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICE, Ventura.