Richard Joseph Burns
Moorpark - Richard Joseph Burns, 89, passed away peacefully on April 26, 2019 in his home in Moorpark, CA. Richard was born in Alhambra, CA on November 29, 1929 to Seymour and Margaret Burns. He married Barbara Jean Burns on October 28, 1961. Together, they resided in Fillmore for 43 years before building their home in Moorpark, where they resided for 15 years. He worked for Carnation for over 30 years before spending his retirement passionately working on his 32 acre lemon and avocado ranch and traveling with his wife. Richard is survived by his children Renee (Joe), Richard S. (Betsy), and Kimberly; his 8 grandchildren: Dana (Michelle), Richard V. (Sarah), Brianna (Mark), Michael, Brian (Sara), Richard B., Samantha (Cameron), Matthew (Aja), and 6 great-grandchildren: Cade, Jamie, Addison, Kaia, Carla, and Lily. He is preceded in death by his parents Seymour and Margaret Burns, his siblings Robert and Margaret, and his beloved wife Barbara.
Graveside services will be held at 11:00 am on June 4, 2019 at Bardsdale Cemetery, 1698 S. Sespe Street, Fillmore, CA 93015. Please join Richard's family and friends in celebrating his life and memory.
Published in Ventura County Star on May 30, 2019