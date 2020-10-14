Richard Kennedy



Oxnard - Richard 'Dick' Kennedy, 69, passed away at his home in Oxnard, California on Monday September 21, 2020. Dick was born in Brooklyn, New York to Walter and Rose Kennedy. After working to put himself through college, Dick graduated from UC Davis and obtained a teaching credential from Sacramento State. A lifelong educator, he taught for over 40 years and was a Trustee on the Governing Board for the Ocean View School District. Before his retirement in 2017, Dick was a teacher at Rio Mesa High School in the Orthopedically Impaired Program and taught the International Baccalaureate Theory of Knowledge class. He is survived by his brothers Sean, Kevin, Matthew and sister Karen. Dick leaves behind Sharon, his wife of 35 years, and his five children Ryan, Matthew, Brianne, Timothy, and Jennaye.



Dick was entrusted into the care of Reardon Funeral Home where a private viewing was held on Saturday, September 26th. He will be laid to rest with a memorial service at Ivy Lawn Memorial Park on Saturday, October 24, 2020.









