Richard Kyle Peterson



On October 7th, 2020, Richard "Pete" Peterson passed peacefully, in his sleep at home in Apple Valley, California. Pete was born in Napa, California and raised in Absarokee, Montana. He is preceded in death by his father, Stanley and his mother, Mildred. He was a proud Vietnam Veteran who served two tours with the Navy in Vietnam. Pete was also a HAL (3) Seawolf-a volunteer fighter squadron which received U.S. Congressional Commendation in 2010. After leaving the Navy, he married Madeline Flannigan. Together they share 3 children-Patti (husband Richard) , Mary, and Kyle (wife Natalia). Then, in 1984, Pete married Diann Christman and became stepfather to Lisa Silva (husband Jimmy) and Bret Christman (wife Rosa). They remained married until his passing. Pete was also a loving grandfather to Cameron, Charlotte, Colin, Alexis, Nathan, Matthew and Jacob. Great-grandfather to Gavin, Jackson and Elisa. Pete's sister, Patty Butterfield also joins us in mourning. Pete was one the funniest and most sarcastic people you could ever have met. He loved his family and friends, The Cowboys- The Dodgers-The Lakers and Corvettes. He loved coaching baseball at Northside Little League where he served as President. Pete will forever live in our hearts and memories. The family would like to thank those who have reached out. Memorial details to follow. Until we see you again---we love you. "Fair winds and following seas".









