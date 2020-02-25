|
|
Richard L. Wilson
Newbury Park, CA - Richard L. Wilson was welcomed into the Lord's arms in January 2020.
Also known as: Rick, Dick, Chief, Dad, Papa, and Papa Fireman, Richard was born in Los Angeles, and graduated from Long Beach Polytechnic High School, where he met the love of his life, Marianne, in study hall. They married young, and began a life together centered on family, church, community, and his career in the fire service. They had three daughters, and later added three son-in-laws, five grandchildren, and one great grandson to their family.
Beginning in his teen years, Richard had interest in a career in the fire service and sought early opportunity as a firefighter with North American Aviation at Rocketdyne until he reached the minimum age of 21 for eligibility to be hired by the Ventura County Fire Department. He served as a firefighter and engineer at station 41 in Simi Valley, and was promoted to captain at station 35 in Newbury Park, the same year as the City of Thousand Oaks was formed. His leadership expanded to include all fire stations in the Conejo Valley, and protecting, as well as supporting the development of the emerging city was his role as battalion chief. Richard's role then broadened, with responsibility for fire protection in the east county, when he served as Division Chief, and further amplified during his work at department headquarters as Fire Marshall and Assistant Chief, the role he served in until his retirement.
In retirement, he continued his devotion to the local fire service with study, writing, and dissemination of the history of the Ventura County Fire Department. He enjoyed each moment of seeking and collecting facts, photos, and accounts of events and people that shaped the department and its service to the people of Ventura County. Of note were the founding and curation of a department museum, a 75th anniversary celebration and book, and many presentations to community groups.
Deeply committed to serving his community, he was an active member of the Thousand Oaks Kiwanis Club, where he provided both leadership and commitment for the club's many activities. He served as President, led a number of committees, and devoted time, intention, and energy to the club's endeavors. He so valued the opportunities the club provided to contribute to a wide array of important work, and the comradery built among members at the weekly meetings.
Richard was a member of the Christian Church of Thousand Oaks for nearly five decades, and served the congregation as teacher, deacon, elder, and chair of the board. He and Marianne established a rose garden at the church to share the beauty and serenity of god's gifts in flowers with others.
From him, we each learned to always love, be ever loyal and fair, give generously of what we were blessed with, plan each day, follow your passion to your work and contribute in impactful ways, pair accomplishment with humility, and quiet your words until you can speak positively.
His loving family includes his three daughters and their husbands, Dianne Wilson-Graham and Roland Graham, Cindie and George Rhoderick, and Cheri and Doug Samuelson; five adoring grandchildren and their spouses, Morgan and Joshua Santiesteban, Kevin and Chelsea Rhoderick, Crystal Rhoderick, Tim Samuelson, and Kelly Samuelson; great grandson, Grayson Santiesteban; sister, Belva Norins, and brother, Larry Farrell.
A celebration of Richard's life will be on Saturday, February 29, 2020, at 10:30 a.m., at the Christian Church of Thousand Oaks. 301 Avenue de las Flores, Thousand Oaks, California.
Published in Ventura County Star from Feb. 25 to Feb. 28, 2020