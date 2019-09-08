|
|
Richard Lee Holt
Ventura - Richard Lee Holt was called home to his Heavenly Father, Tuesday evening August 27, 2019 at 6:15pm surrounded by family. He is survived by his loving wife, Cheryl E Holt; daughter, Michelle L. Geair, grandsons, Shilo P. Geair and Dakota L. Geair; sister, Ruth St. John of Atlanta, Ga, brother, F. George Holt of Santa Clarita, CA.
Richard lived a full life. He was born in the Republic of Panama; his father was a Pilot on the Panama Canal. He lived in Panama for over 18 years, and in 1949 moved the United States to attend Wheaton Academy and later Wheaton College in Wheaton, Illinois. He was a varsity athlete at both levels graduating from college as an All-American football selection. At Wheaton College, he became the Brigade Commander of the 600 man ROTC brigade and earned a B.Sc. (Physics and Math). He served for seven years in operational capacities as a Regular Army Officer in the United States Army. He fought in the civil war in Guatemala as an officer in the Army Green Berets, and then worked in the aerospace field as a leader in new technology horizons throughout his career. He began his career working for the Navy in electronic warfare, and then was chosen to be one of the first scientists to study the Dolphin and their ability to help the Navy in undersea warfare. He is a graduate of the Navy UDT/SEAL School in San Diego, and the Army Ranger and Airborne schools. He went on to be a pioneer in the exploration of space, one of the original team of engineers and scientists that put man in space in the Mercury, Gemini and Apollo programs. He became the Director of the Mission Control Center and the World-wide Tracking Network for NASA in Houston, Texas. He was then chosen out of the government's aerospace sector to assist in the expansion of a brand new medical research program at the National Cancer Institute. He was the author of numerous articles and policy papers on a wide range of political, diplomatic and security issues affecting Israel and the Middle East. Richard Holt was a licensed commercial airplane pilot with instrument, and multiengine ratings. He had more than 4,000 flights hours recorded in his logbook. He was also an underwater instructor for more than 25 years. Richard lived in a variety of places including Panama, Idaho, Texas and California.
Throughout his career, Dick placed his faith in God in all things. He was married to the former Cheryl Albers, a college professor in California. They have one daughter who is also a teacher. They have been blessed with two grandsons and their son-in-law is a recently retired naval chief petty officer. They all attend the Ventura Missionary Church in Ventura, California where Dick played his clarinet in the church orchestra and Cheryl sings in the choir. His life and influence touched many and he will be remembered fondly by all who knew him. For further information about Richard and his life, from his own perspective, please visit his website www.dickholt.net
A memorial service will be held at Ventura Missionary Church in Ventura, Ca at 4:00pm on Friday, September 13, 2019.
In lieu of flowers please make a donation in Richard's name to: Word of Life Donations, P. O. Box 600, Schroon Lake, NY 12870. Memo: "Panama Special Project" or online at https://give.wol.org/location/panama select Panama Special Project.
Funeral arrangements are by Ted Mayr Funeral Home, Ventura, CA.
Published in Ventura County Star on Sept. 8, 2019