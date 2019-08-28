|
Richard Leo Pichette
- - Richard Leo Pichette, 83, died peacefully on August 22, 2019 surrounded by his family at home after a long, courageous battle with cancer. Born on March 23, 1936 in Menominee, Michigan and raised in Marinette, Wisconsin, he attended & graduated from Michigan Tech with a degree in Electronic Engineering. He moved west to work in the aviation industry, and eventually landed his dream job at Point Magu Naval Base where he was employed for over 40 years. It was also at this time that he met his wife Sandra (Lytle), and they married in 1964. Settling down, they raised their 5 children in Ventura. Richard was a faithful and involved member at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Saticoy. His hobbies included a love of trains (& model trains), his many pets over the years, and the Green Bay Packers. Football Sundays were his favorite! Richard was predeceased by his parents, Frank & Margaret Pichette of Marinette, WI; his brother Frank Pichette Jr. of Marinette, WI; nephew David Pichette of Marinette, WI; his in-laws Wilbur & Elsie Lytle of Oxnard, CA; sister-in-law Bonnie (Lytle) Henthorne of Huntsville, AL; and several aunts, uncles, cousins, and close friends that were like family. Surviving are his dedicated wife of 55 years Sandra; sons Mark of Ventura, Brian (Jill) & their kids Simone and Noah (his two grandchildren) of Camarillo, Steven (Melissa) of Camarillo; daughters Jeanine Abramoff (Phil) of Moorpark, Deborah Chan (Scott) of Ventura; sister-in-law Pearl Pichette of Marinette, WI; brother & sister-in-law Daniel & Shirley Lytle of Spokane, WA; brother-in-law Richard Henthorne of Huntsville, AL; several nieces and nephews; and many dear friends. A Mass of celebration will be celebrated on Friday, August 30, 2019 at 1:00 pm at Santa Clara Catholic Cemetery, Mortuary & Chapel @ 2370 North "H" St. Oxnard, CA.
Published in Ventura County Star on Aug. 28, 2019