Richard "Racha" Madera
Oxnard - Richard "Racha" Madera, age 32 of Oxnard passed away on Saturday, October 05, 2019. He was born in Oxnard on May 01, 1987 to Maria Castillo Ramirez and Oscar Madera.
Richard was a fun loving person with a big heart and huge smile. He would light up any room when he walked in. He would help anyone out when they were in need. He loved watching his Raiders & Dodgers on TV and also going to to the games. He enjoyed BBQ's and hanging out with the family. He loved to cook, listen to music, travel, go to his little brother's baseball games. He also loved going to the clubs and Las Vegas. His passion were his kids, shoes and moving to Las Vegas when the Raiders moved there. He worked at A Burger for many years. He started a new job 2 months ago in construction that he really loved.
He is proceeded in death by his grandmother, Gloria R. Bernal, uncles David Bernal and Rudy Madera. He leaves behind his 2 sons, Richard Derek Madera and Ryan Daniel Madera, his step daughter, Hailey Garcia, girlfriend Loren Gutierrez, parents, Maria Castillo Ramirez and Oscar Madera, brothers, Diego Ramirez and Oscar Madera, sisters Nicole and Cynthia Madera, maternal grandfather, Daniel Castillo, and paternal grandparents, Santos and Candelaria Madera. Along with several cousins, nephews, nieces, aunts, uncles and his many friends.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, October 17, 2019 from 4:00p.m. to 10:00p.m. with a rosary to be recited at 7:00p.m. at the Garcia Mortuary Chapel in Oxnard. The Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 9:30a.m. on Friday, October 18, 2019 at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church in Oxnard. Interment to follow at Santa Clara Cemetery in Oxnard.
Published in Ventura County Star from Oct. 14 to Oct. 15, 2019