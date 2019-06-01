Services
Reardon Simi Valley Funeral Home - Simi Valley
2636 Sycamore Drive
Simi Valley, CA 93065
(805) 526-6677
Visitation
Sunday, Jun. 2, 2019
6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Graveside service
Monday, Jun. 3, 2019
10:00 AM
Assumption Catholic Cemetery
Simi Valley, CA
- - Richard Murphy, beloved father, husband and grandfather passed away on 5/27/2019. Born in Sioux City, Iowa in 1938, he moved to Santa Monica, CA as a boy. Richard loved helping people and had a long and distinguished career in the funeral service industry. He had a great love for United States history. Richard was preceded in death by his son Mark. He is survived by his wife of 53 years Jackie; son Steve; daughter in law Lorenza; and grandchildren Veronica and Seamus. Rest in peace dad, you are loved and will be missed. A visitation will be held from 6-9:00 P.M. on Sunday June 2nd at Reardon Simi Valley Funeral Home with a Rosary prayer service at 7:00 P.M. A graveside committal will take place at 10:00 A.M. on Monday June 3rd at Assumption Catholic Cemetery in Simi Valley.
Published in Ventura County Star on June 1, 2019
