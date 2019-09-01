Services
Conejo Mountain Funeral Home
2052 Howard Road
Camarillo, CA 93012
(805) 482-1959
Visitation
Wednesday, Sep. 4, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Conejo Mountain Funeral Home
2052 Howard Road
Camarillo, CA 93012
Funeral service
Thursday, Sep. 5, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Mary Magdalen Church of Camarillo
Burial
Following Services
Conejo Mountain Memorial Park
Richard Neal (Rick) Metzger


1969 - 2019
Richard Neal (Rick) Metzger Obituary
Richard (Rick) Neal Metzger

Camarillo - On Thursday August 15, 2019 Richard (Rick) Neal Metzger of Camarillo, CA passed away surrounded by his loving family. Rick was born July 23, 1969. He attended Sacred Heart School in Jeffersonville, IN and later graduated from Providence High Scholl in Clarksville, IN in 1987. He earned a Bachelor of Science Degree in Electrical Engineering from Purdue University and a Master of Business Administration from Pepperdine University. Rick enjoyed the stand-up paddle board, bicycling, hiking, camping, cooking, playing pool and spending time with his family. He was a huge music fan and enjoyed going to concerts. Rick belonged to the Rotary Club of Camarillo and worked at Advanced Motion Controls for over 12 years where he was recently promoted to Vice President of Engineering. Rick was born to the late Matt F and Mary G Metzger of Jeffersonville, IN and is survived by his three lovely and intelligent daughters: twins Carmen and Troi and their younger sister Jenae; siblings: Susan Johnson and her husband Mark and two sons of Battle Creek, MI; Philip Metzger and his wife Patty of Wentzville, MO; David Metzger and his wife Christine of Mill Valley, CA; and Jennifer Metzger of Oxnard, CA. Rick is preceded in death by his oldest brother Mark Metzger. Visitation will be at Conejo Mountain Funeral Home in Camarillo on Wednesday Sept. 4 from 5PM to 8PM. Funeral Services will be held at 10:00AM Thursday Sept 5 at St. Mary Magdalen Church of Camarillo, and he will be laid to rest at Conejo Mountain Memorial Park immediately following the funeral. The family requests those who would like to express their sympathy, to forward donations to; Memorial Education fund for the Children of Rick Metzger at https://www.gofundme.com/f/1qker2xfpc, or the Melanoma Research Foundation at https://melanoma.org/how-to-help/give/.
Published in Ventura County Star on Sept. 1, 2019
