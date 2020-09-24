Richard "Richie" Newton
Camarillo - Richard Newton Daily, "Richie," passed away peacefully on Monday, September 14, 2020 in Westlake Village, California. Richie was 89.
Richie was born on February 9, 1931 in Los Angeles, California. He was a true Californian, full of energy, strength, adventure, and with a true zest for life.
Richie was a son, brother, husband, loving father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. He was also a fiercely competitive athlete, proud pilot, expert fisherman, keen sportsman, passionate rancher and a staunch Republican who loved America.
As a son and brother, Richie developed his strong love for nature and the outdoors. He loved the ocean, mountains, fishing, hunting, hiking, camping, flying, swimming, scuba diving, competitive diving, snow skiing, watching football, listening to music, dancing and pulling off a successful prank! These passions in his youth brought him great success; among them were victories on the football field at Harvard Military School and diving on the springboard.
Richie graduated from Harvard Military School in 1949. He attended Phillips Exeter Academy where he played football and won the All New England Springboard Diving Championship. In 1951, Richie enlisted in the United States Air Force. After completing his military service, he returned to Los Angeles and with the benefit of the GI Bill, completed his college education at Pierce College and California State University, Fresno. In 1956, Richie earned his pilot's license, flying the Aeronca C-3 and in 1959 received his Bachelors of Science in Crop Production from CSU Fresno.
It was during Richie's years of academic studies that he met and married his wife, Noel Nottingham. They were married 64 years and raised four children, Deanne, Adele, Mark and Erin.
Richie had many hobbies that involved the outdoors. He especially loved fly-fishing in streams and lakes, hunting, archery, hiking, camping, snow skiing, swimming, diving, horseback riding, and exploring the High Sierras. Richie's love for flying enabled him to log hundreds of hours in his 1947 Beechcraft Model 35 Bonanza and 1954 Beechcraft Model 50 Twin Bonanza. Many flights throughout the western United States, Canada, Mexico and Baja California were flown and enjoyed in one of his beloved aircrafts.
In the early 1960's Richie moved to Camarillo where he fulfilled his dream to become a rancher, farming land which his parents Enid and Dean C. Daily had purchased following World War II. This property became Richie's baby, regularly inspected every corner to ensure it was in peak condition. He successfully cultivated rich yields of many crops, including tomatoes, lima beans, broccoli, celery and 115 acres of lemons.
Throughout life, Richie was active in many private and public organizations, where he served as President, Treasurer, Board of Director, Chairman, Tour Guide and Leader. These included Aviation Country Club, AOPA, Oxnard-Santa Barbara QB Hangar 99, Oxnard Mutual Water Company, Oxnard Frozen Foods, Oxnard Lemon Company, Pleasant Valley Lima Bean and Warehouse Association, Farm Bureau of Ventura County, Farm West Credit West, Western Bonanza Society.
Richie is survived by his wife, Noel, his four children, Deanne, Adele, Mark and Erin (James), nine grandchildren, Phillip (Kaylee), Olivia, Grant (Kristi), Garrett, Brent, Matthew, Peyton, Trevor, Mallorie, one great-granddaughter, Valerie and his brothers, Dean C. Daily ll and Charles Michael Daily.
During his last four years of life, Richie had a very special staff of men from Franklin Global that not only served as his security, but were his close friends and family. Thank you always and forever to the Franklin Global team.
The family also extends their sincere gratitude to all the nurses and staff at Sunrise of Westlake Village, Arroyo Oaks Medical Group, Los Robles Regional Medical Center, Ventura Orthopedic of Thousand Oaks, and Buena Vista Hospice who took such good care of Richie.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to Wounded Warriors
, The Reagan Foundation, Museum of Ventura County - Agriculture Museum or your favorite charity
to honor Richie.
A life lived to its fullest is a life well lived, which is a precious gift.