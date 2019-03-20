|
Richard Orr Wakefield
Camarillo, CA
On Sunday, March 3, 2019, Richard (Dick) Wakefield, loving husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather, and friend to many, passed away peacefully at Pleasant Valley Hospital with family members at his side. He had just celebrated his 87th birthday the week before.
Dick was born on February 26, 1932 in Los Angeles, CA to Harry "Gilbert" and Martha Wakefield, their only child. He attended many schools throughout Los Angeles, graduating from Washington High School in 1950. After graduation he worked for a short time for Smallcomb Electric and served in the U.S. Navy Reserve for four years. At age 19, he started working for Pacific Bell from which he retired in 1991 after 40 years of service. Dick valued his many friendships forged over his years at Pac Bell working at various sites throughout the L.A. area.
Dick is survived by his wife of 62 years, Charlean Franke, whom he met at a Prospectors' dance at First Congregational Church of Los Angeles; their four children Jim Wakefield (Jeanette Deutsch), Nancy Osuna (Phil), Mark Wakefield (Corinne), and Denise Noell (Eric); grandchildren
Matt Wakefield (Amanda), Kelly Gladis (Mike), Peter Osuna, Kaitlyn Marrujo (Jonathan), Jordan Osuna (Vanessa), Spencer Wakefield, Sarah Noell, Justin Noell, and Cameron Wakefield; and great grandchildren Braxton, Ridley, Stevie, Quinn and Cora on the way.
During their years living in Torrance, Dick and Charlean enjoyed playing tennis and taking ballroom dance lessons. Dick took pleasure in woodworking, creating several projects and gifts over the years for loved ones. He enjoyed keeping up with other woodworkers at meetings of the Conejo Valley Woodworker's Association. Dick gave generously of his time to several organizations including as an instructor for AARP's Driver Safety Course for 25 years, as a docent at the Channel Islands Visitor Center, with the Camarillo Friends of the Library, and he installed Lifeline Medical Alerts via the Camarillo Health Care District for 13 years, culminating with receiving a place on their volunteer wall of fame. Dick was always involved with audio-visual teams at every church he attended including the Congregational Church of the Messiah in Westchester, Westchester United Methodist Church, Trinity Presbyterian Church in Camarillo, and Camarillo United Methodist Church.
A memorial service will be held in Dick's honor on Saturday, March 23 at 2:00 pm at Camarillo United Methodist Church, 291 Anacapa Dr., Camarillo. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Camarillo United Methodist Church or the Camarillo Friends of the Library.
Published in Ventura County Star from Mar. 20 to Mar. 22, 2019