Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 31, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Rosary
Sunday, Mar. 31, 2019
6:00 PM
Visitation
Monday, Apr. 1, 2019
8:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Apr. 1, 2019
10:00 AM
Richard Owens Callaway
Lafayette, LA
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, April 1, 2019 at 10:00 AM in St. Mary Catholic Church in Lafayette for Richard Owens Callaway, 89, who died on Wednesday, March 27, 2019 at Our Lady of Lourdes Regional Medical Center in Lafayette.
Entombment will be in Sacred Heart of Jesus Mausoleum in Ville Platte.
Reverend Harold Trahan, Pastor of St. Mary Catholic Church, will be the Celebrant of the funeral mass. Reverend F. Hampton Davis, III, Pastor of Our Lady Queen of Peace Catholic Church along with Reverend Brian Harrington, Pastor of Our Lady of Prompt Succor Catholic Church in Coteau will concelebrate.
Survivors include his beloved wife, Mary Agnes Buller Callaway; four daughters, Colleen Callaway Segrave and her husband, Frank, Caren Callaway and her husband, Daniel Sanchez, Mary Elizabeth Callaway and her husband, Mark Guzzi, and Lesley Ann Callaway; one son, Richard Callaway, Jr.; eight grandchildren, Jeffrey, Aimee, Elizabeth, Ryan, Journey, Arianna, Samantha, and Colin.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert Windell Callaway and Lolla Mae Owens Callaway; his daughter, Patricia Elaine Callaway; one sister, Catherine Callaway Hanna; and one brother, Robert "Cab" Callaway.
Richard Owens Callaway was a native of Greenville, Mississippi. He was a proud veteran of the United States Army and served in the Korean Conflict. He graduated from the University of Houston in Petroleum Engineering, and went on to work for Getty and Texaco oil companies. His career of over 30 years brought him to Louisiana, Texas, Alaska, California, and many international locations. Mr. Callaway was active in his local churches and was a person of deep faith. A humble and genial man, the center of Richard's life was his wife and family. He enjoyed world travel and playing golf in his retirement. Mr. Callaway was a gentleman, loving husband, father, grandfather, and treasured friend whose loss will be felt by all who knew him.
Pallbearers will be Rich Callaway, Frank Segrave, Daniel Sanchez, Mark Guzzi, David Hanna, and Bill Buller.
The family requests that visitation be observed in Martin & Castille's DOWNTOWN location on Sunday from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM and will continue on Monday from 8:00 AM until time of services.
A Rosary will be prayed by Brady LeBlanc on Sunday at 6:00 PM in Martin & Castille Funeral Home.
Martin & Castille-DOWNTOWN-330 St. Landry St., Lafayette, LA 70506, 337-234-2311
Published in Ventura County Star on Mar. 31, 2019
