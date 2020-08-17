Richard Paul McGrath



Richard Paul McGrath was born in 1948 and raised in Rockville Centre, NY. Rick was a sweet, kind and honorable man. At the age of 15, Rick's father bought Rick his first banjo, a 5-string Vega from Manny's in NYC, NY. Rick was a musician's musician. Rick taught himself to play Bluegrass Banjo and at the same time met his true love, Joanne, in high school. No wonder Rick did so poorly in school! He earned a B.A. from St. John's University in Queens, NY.



Rick continued to hone his banjo skills, while teaching himself to play the pedal steel guitar. He joined the music scene in and around NY as a steel guitar player. In the 1970's, he joined the band Cross Country, a musical group founded by The Tokens (The Lion Sleeps Tonight). They opened for The Rolling Stones, appeared on The Ed Sullivan Show and American Bandstand.



In 1979, country music exploded in NM and Rick moved to Albuquerque, where he had gigs playing at honkytonks, roadside bars, clubs and casinos. Rick married and briefly moved to Nashville to do some recording before returning to Albuquerque. Rick recorded with many Country, Bluegrass and Spanish musicians, doing studio work and playing pedal steel guitar for radio jingles.



Joanne and Rick reunited after 35 years and Joanne joined Rick in NM where they married. Rick also taught pedal steel guitar, bluegrass banjo and dobro from his home. After supporting himself as a musician for more than 40 years, Rick received a diagnosis of Alzheimer's disease in 2010. Rick continued to play pedal steel guitar as a professional musician until Jan 2015, practicing his beloved 'steel' and his banjo every evening.



Rick and Joanne moved to Ventura, CA in May 2015. Rick loved to go to the Poinsettia Pavilion to see Old Time Country Bluegrass Gospel Music Association and Oak View Community Center to see Old Time Fiddlers Assocation, District 8 every month. Rick had been living in Ventura Grand Chateau since March of this year, just as COVID-19 hit. Rick developed complications from Alzheimer's and was under hospice care for 10 days. Rick passed away on August 3, during the full moon phase, just as he would have wanted.



We would like to thank Ventura Grand Chateau for their care and compassion taking care of Rick, especially with the added stress of COVID-19. They kindly put up with Joanne's visits weekly outside the fence so she could see Rick. We would also like to thank Hospice Care of the Valley for their guidance during Rick's last few days.



Rick is survived by his first love, Joanne, his daughter, Laura McGrath Forbes, two twin granddaughters, Lilly and Jaq, step daughters, Cagney and Britta Duffy, brothers John (Karen), Tim (Reidun) and nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, John & Virginia McGrath, sisters MaryGay McGrath and Terry Winfield.



"I have late night conversations with the moon. He tells me about the sun and I tell him about you". Author S. L. Gray









