Richard Raymond Hernandez Reyes
Ventura - Richard Raymond Hernandez Reyes, age 80, died Friday, August 16, 2019 after a brief illness from respiratory complications.
Remembered as a son, brother and father, Richard is survived by his children, Joann Godinez, David Reyes, Jason Reyes and Francis Reyes; brother Joe Reyes, sisters Antonia Nishimura, Natividad Barretto, Eva Garcia, Aunt Alma and Uncle Dan Melendez, Uncle Raul Hernandez and sister-in-law, Lynda Torrez, and, many nephews and nieces.
He is preceded in death by his son, Richie, father Joaquin Reyes, mother "Mama Mary" Reyes Cave, step-dad Larry Cave, sisters, Virginia Valdez and Nellie Reyes, and brother, Joel Torrez.
Born in Los Angeles, he grew up in Ventura County, specifically Ventura and Oxnard. At a young age he had a hobby of fixing cars that eventually grew into a small repair business. Richard was a US Army veteran having served in the European Theater after which, he was honorably discharged.
His care has been entrusted to the Perez Family Funeral Home in Camarillo. He will be interned at the National Cemetery for military veterans in Riverside with graveside military honors. The services will be held September 19, 2019 at 12:30 pm at Stage # 3.
Published in Ventura County Star on Sept. 19, 2019