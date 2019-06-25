|
|
Richard Salisbury Huested, Jr.
Los Angeles - 1943 - 2019
Richard S. Huested, Jr., age 76, died following heart surgery on June 21, 2019 at Cedars Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles, CA.
Dickie was born in Englewood New Jersey, and grew up in Englewood, Washington, DC and Kansas City, MO. He attended the Hotchkiss School in Lakeville CT. His family moved to Camarillo, CA in 1964.
Richard struggled with serious mental illness beginning at age 15. In recent years he lived at The Elms Residential Home Care in Ventura, CA. He loved long walks, was a prolific reader, enjoyed history and science, and had a remarkable memory.
Richard was the eldest son of the late Richard S. and Constance M. Huested of Camarillo, CA, and brother of the late Constance H. Allen of Lawrence KS, and the late Peter L. Huested of Camarillo. He is survived by his sisters Cherryl H. Oman of Winchester, MA and Sarah H. Nield of Preston, WA.
Published in Ventura County Star from June 25 to June 26, 2019