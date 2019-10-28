|
|
Richard Vrana
Richard Vrana (93), beloved husband, father and grandfather passed away on October 7, 2019 after a brief illness with loved ones by his side. A true member of "The Greatest Generation," and Veteran of WWII, Richard was born to William R. and Anna A. Vrana in Wahoo, Nebraska in 1925. At a young age he moved to Linwood, NE in 1926 where he grew up and graduated high school. Richard joined the USMC in 1944, trained at Camp Pendleton, CA, before being assigned to USMCR 44, Division. He served honorably in the Pacific including Iwo Jima and Okinawa. After his honorable discharge from the service in 1946 he returned to NE for a brief time and then moved to CA where he lived until his passing. He worked in Aerospace at various companies including McDonald Douglas installing wiring in Navy fighter planes, Spacelabs, Inc. working in the space program from Projects Mercury — Apollo and Teledyne working on Ronald Reagan's Strategic Defense Initiative (Starwars). He married the love of his life, Linda in 1962 and they raised two sons in Simi Valley. Their incredibly loving marriage lasted 58 years until his passing. After retirement in 1992 Richard served as a docent at the Simi Valley Historical Society at Streathearn Park. He loved life, music, theater, movies and animals. He was an enthusiastic hobbyist, photographer, and Native American Art collector. He enjoyed doing home improvement projects and was a meticulous landscape gardener. Richard also loved to travel. He and his wife and sons traveled around the United States, to Canada and Japan. He and Linda traveled to Fiji, New Zealand and Australia. Richard is survived by his loving wife Linda, sons Daniel Vrana and David Vrana and grandsons Aaron Vrana (Megan), Nicholas Vrana, Joshua Vrana and Matthew Vrana. He was predeceased by his parents and infant brother Howard Vrana. A memorial service will be held November 2, 2019 at the old Simi Valley Church located at the Simi Valley Historical Society at 137 Strathearn Pl., Simi Valley CA. 93065. Reception to follow at Sutter's Mill Restaurant at 3885 Cochran Street. Simi Valley, CA, 93065. Interment at Riverside National Cemetery in Riverside California to be held at a later date as yet to be determined. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to the Alzheimer's Association or Veterans of Foreign Wars VFW.
Published in Ventura County Star from Oct. 28 to Nov. 2, 2019