Our Dad, Richard Wallace Cronin was born on June 28, 1925 to Cora and James Cronin in Sommerville, MA. and grew up in the Washington D.C, attending Central High School. He left for WWII before completing his senior year and was called to active duty on Aug 30, 1943. He became a Staff Sergeant in the 7th Troop Carrier Squadron of the 12th Air force in the Mediterranean Theatre of Operations, seeing duty in North Africa, Sicily and Italy. He was a flight engineer flying the Curtis C-46 Commando aircraft.
Early in 1945, while on a "rest" leave in Rome, Italy, he met a wonderful 16-year-old girl named Bianca Lupi. They were both under the age limit to marry and needed approval of their respective families. After a mountain of paperwork, they were finally given permission and were married on June 27, 1946. Ironically, Dad turned 21 the next day.
They returned to the Washington D.C. later that year, whereupon he completed his senior year and received his Diploma from Central High - class of 1947. In February 1947, Mom and Dad took a Greyhound Bus to Los Angeles to start a new life and a family. They had three children … Mark, Sandra and Tania. Tania (the youngest) passed-away in 2012 from Breast cancer.
In 1947, Dad began his career as a Mechanic with Northrop Aircraft. He worked on the "Flying Wing/B-35", the predecessor to today's B-2 Bomber. During this period, he attended USC/College of Engineering and El Camino College. Eventually he settled our family in Palmdale, CA., later moving to Newbury Park, CA. where Northrop had relocated. Dad retired in 1981 as an Engineer - Advance Design and returned to work the following Monday as a consultant. He continued working for Northrop for another 10-1/2 years. During this time, he was working on a classified program requiring special security clearances. We found out many years later it was the "Predator Drone".
Dad was a very creative person and always enjoyed designing and building things from cabins to sculptures. This was one of his talents that was most attractive to Northrop, the ability to come up with creative and innovative solutions to a problem. He loved his family here and Mom's family in Italy, and always provided a good life for us. He enjoyed many hobbies including stamp/coin collecting. During his retirement he expanded his interests to sculpture, wood carving, silver-smithing, stained-glass, lost wax casting, model trains and more oil painting. He loved trains and for many years enjoyed volunteering at Walt Disney's Carolwood Barn. He started an online Z-scale train business in the early 1990's (www.z-scale.net).
He passed peacefully into GOD's hands on his 94th birthday, June 28, 2019. He had been afflicted with Dementia for his last remaining years. Mom and Dad's 73th wedding anniversary was the day before on June 27th. He is survived by his wife Bianca, his children Mark and Sandra and his grandchildren and extended family who all loved him dearly.
Published in Ventura County Star on July 14, 2019