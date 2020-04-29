|
Richard Warren Smith
August 4, 1943-April 19, 2020
Rich was born in Glendale, CA to Sherwood and Ocie Smith. Raised mostly in the San Fernando Valley, he graduated from Van Nuys High School. He went on to get degree from San Fernando Valley State College (now CSUN) and an MBA from CSUN. Early business career was manager of Nahas Department Stores, then becoming President of the company. In 1980 he entered into a partnership and formed AMPAC Tires, becoming one of the largest tire distributors in the US. And eventually opening retail division of Tire Pros with franchises nationwide.
After college, Rich married Laurel and they enjoyed 52 years in the Valley and Ventura County. They had three children who kept life busy with Little League, YMCA and church activities. He supported Laurel's activities in the Assistance League. He was blessed to have many lifelong friends and fondly remembers the Sigma Chi fraternity brothers, many who remained friends long after college. He and Laurel were fortunate to have traveled much of the world, seeing many wonders along the way.
He bravely fought stage 4 melanoma cancer and did not hesitate to become part of a clinical trial in hopes of beating this disease and helping the medical world come up with a cure.
He is survived by his wife, Laurel, son Derek (Jennifer) Smith, son Jason Smith, daughter Megan (Christopher) Armour and seven grandchildren: Jasmine, Tyler, Trevor, Cameron, Rachel, Austin, Hunter, and great-granddaughter, Mary. As well as two sisters; Linda Mangola and Gloria Childress. Rich was preceded in death by his parents and grandson, Sebastian.
Memorial Services are pending until the restrictions regarding COVID-19 are lifted. Donations may be made to City of Hope, Duarte, CA at donate.cityofhope.org in Richard's name.
Published in Ventura County Star from Apr. 29 to May 3, 2020