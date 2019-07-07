|
Richard Ziegler Jr. left us on May 8, 2019 with his loving mother, Yvonne Robello, by his side. Richard was born in 1960 in Long Island, New York. He is survived by his wife Marianne, his son Richie Ziegler, daughter and son-in-law, Shannon and Jessie Chandler, grandson Graham, his father Richard Ziegler, Sr., his aunt and uncle, Joe and Maureen Valinotti, his aunt, Lucille Lentini, his in-laws, Steve and Marilyn OLoughlin, his brother and sister-in-laws, Mark, Dawn, Joseph, Rachel and Debra, nieces and nephews, Ashley, Brooke, Casey, Mark, Garret, Emily and Faith, several first, second and third cousins as well as many more family and friends. Richard loved his children to the extreme, even though he was apart from them for years, but he tried very hard to stay in touch.
Richard owned his own roofing company and worked hard to support his family.
Richard was on a job in New York City during 9-11. He heard a commotion and knew something terrible had happened and he got out fast.
Unfortunately, over the years, Richard had several on the job accidents and hurt his back. In an accident that ended his career, he fell seven stories from a building in New York City and by some miracle, he survived.
Richard had throat cancer, but he beat it and was in remission. Unfortunately, he later came to realize that the cause of his mysterious medical problems was radiation poisoning. Back then, radiation therapy was three times stronger than what is used today. The radiologist told Richard that the longest anyone had lived following radiation poisoning was 12 years. Richard lasted 13 years.
Richard was interested in everything - people, fishing, hunting, food, cars, trucks, politics and gardening. He took pleasure in simple things, like growing tomatoes and taking an avocado pit and watching it grow into a tree.
A memorial will be held at Saint Francis of Assisi Church at 280 Royal Ave in Simi Valley (805-526-5141) on July 19th at 11:00 am.
Published in Ventura County Star on July 7, 2019