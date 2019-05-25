|
|
Rita Dolores Derby
Camarillo - Rita Dolores Derby passed away peacefully on May 11, 2019 after fighting cancer for three years. Rita was born in Brooklyn, New York September 29, 1940 as the oldest of four children of Susie and Henry Fumo. At the age of thirteen she and her family moved to Sunland, California. Rita graduated from Verdugo Hills High School in 1958 and received an AA Degree from Los Angeles Valley College in 1983. Rita married William D. Ranney in 1963 and adopted their daughter Theresa when she was two months old in 1969. William died in 1993. In early 1998 Rita met Paul R. Derby at a Catholic Alumni dance in Burbank and they married that November. Rita's passions in life were her daughter and granddaughters, traveling, playing bridge, hiking and walking, and reading. Her travels took her to many countries and on many cruises. Rita worked at ITT General Controls for a number of years, was a real estate broker and then finally worked for the Burbank Unified School district at Luther Burbank Middle School as a Counseling Secretary for 20 years before retiring in 2005. In early 2005 Rita and Paul moved to Camarillo. Rita is preceded in death by her parents, her granddaughter Grace, her daughter Theresa, her sister Sandra, brother Fred and step-son William Ranney. She is survived by her husband Paul Derby, Son-in-law Kurt McCullum, step-daughter Joanne Lewis, step-daughter Karen Ruse and husband Michael, step-son Steven and wife Maria, sister Paula Homan and husband Charles, nieces Carrie and Jewel, nephews Robert and Scott, granddaughters Audrey, Brooke, Nancy and Alina, grandsons Steven and Michael, and great-granddaughter Alyianna.
There will be a Vigil and Rosary on May 28, 2019 at 7:00p.m. at Perez Funeral Home 1347 Del Norte Rd, Camarillo, Ca. The Funeral Mass will be on May 29 at 10:00a.m. at St. Mary Magdalen Chapel, 2532 Ventura Blvd. Camarillo, Ca. Reception will follow at Anacapa Yacht Club, 2800 Harbor Blvd., Oxnard Ca.
Published in Ventura County Star from May 25 to May 26, 2019