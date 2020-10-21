Rita Joanne Mauch, nee BarryCamarillo - Rita Joanne Mauch, nee Barry, age 96, a Camarillo resident for forty years, died peacefully on Septem-ber 29, 2020, surrounded by two generations of her family. Born in Chicago, Illinois, she was the second of three daughters of Delia (O'Donoghue) and William Barry, and a first generation American. Her en-gagement to Norbert Mauch was interrupted by WWII, but they married when Norbert returned from Europe in August 1946. Their love survived Norbert's death in 2015.Rita, Norbert and their three children lived in Reseda from 1953-1980, where they attended St. Cathe-rine of Sienna Church. After the children were grown, Rita and Norbert moved to Camarillo in 1980, and became founding members of Padre Serra Catholic Church. Rita was a special education teacher and head of the special education department at Rio Mesa High School in Oxnard, until her retirement in 1988. Rita had an enormous heart and spent her free time volunteering at the Braille Institute, and at the local food bank. She and Norbert were well-known in their parish for the yearly deluge of toys they collected in their living room to make Christmas brighter for less advantaged families.After her retirement, Rita and Norbert enjoyed numerous European trips, including visits to Rita's mother's homeland in County Claire, Ireland. Upon Norbert's death in 2015, Rita moved to the Alma Via Retirement Home in Camarillo. She was, and her family is most grateful for the loving care she received there during the last years of her life.Rita was predeceased by sisters Irene Arends and Catherine O'Connor, and her beloved husband, Norbert. Rita was a treasure and lives on in the hearts of her children Kevin (Anita), Susan (Jeff Lengyel), James (Rene'); grandchildren Jennifer Harris (Gregory), Heidi Cardone (Brennon), Angela Hutchison, Laurel Deurmier (Brian), Todd Hutchison; and great-grandchildren Hannah, Luke, Audrey, Julianne, Taryn, Reagan and Brynn.Due to COVID, the funeral service will be limited to family. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Braille Institute.