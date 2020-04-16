|
Robert A. Ain
Simi Valley - Robert A. Ain of Simi Valley passed away peacefully at home on March 22, 2020. He was born in New York City on July 25, 1921 to Menahem and Helen Aronds Ain. He graduated from high school in Los Angeles. He eloped to Las Vegas to marry Diantha D. Pattison on July 1, 1950. Sister Natalie, brother Howard, and baby daughter Elizabeth predeceased him. In addition to his wife of 69 years, Bob leaves behind a son Robert Jr. and his wife Deborah, a daughter Judith, granddaughters Margaret and Jessica, a great granddaughter Diantha, nieces and nephews, and many friends.
Bob was a Veteran, a business man, and a pilot. He served in the Coast Guard in the Pacific Theater during WW II. He went from being a novice salesman to being a Ford dealer until 1976. His passion was flying his own plane, and he went from sea to shining sea many times in a much-traveled Cesena 210. Because of him all four family members became licensed pilots. He used his flying skills to transport clothes, food, and medical personnel in humanitarian missions for the Rotary Club of Simi Valley.
Bob was much loved and will be greatly missed.
Published in Ventura County Star from Apr. 16 to Apr. 17, 2020