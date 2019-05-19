|
|
Robert A. Coryell
Ventura - Robert A. Coryell, 68, of Ventura was promoted to Heaven on May 5, 2019 in Ventura, California. He left the earth while his wife, children and granddaughter were by his side in his home.
A private Celebration of Life was held on May 11th at the family home in Ventura. Remains will be interred at the Ivy Lawn Cemetery. No funeral services are planned; however, donations in Robert's memory can be made to Schools on Wheels at www.schoolsonwheels.org.
Bob was born in Los Angeles, CA to Arlan and Genevieve Coryell on August 1, 1950. He attended school in Ventura. Bob married Alice Angela Schroeder on August 17, 1996. He graduated from Long Beach State University with a BA in Industrial Technology, earned his teaching credential, and attained his Masters in Educational Administration from Cal State Northridge. He worked as an educator in the areas of Industrial Technology and Social Sciences for Las Virgenes Unified School District in Agoura for over 30 years. He received awards as an educator and was nominated for Who's Who of American Teachers three times.
Bob was also involved in several Christian churches throughout Ventura County in the area of worship ministry. He also taught piano, guitar and drums. After retirement, Bob and Alice started a business on Etsy named Grammyandpapas (named in honor of their granddaughter.)
Bob (AKA Daddycat, Daddy Bobcat and Papa) will be missed terribly by his family and friends. He was the most devoted and unselfish husband, father and grandfather. His finest traits were that he loved the Lord and his family with his whole heart; not just in word, but in deed, was a man of the highest integrity, did what he said he would, and was not only a talented woodworker and musician, but had a beautiful gift of encouragement as a teacher, friend, parent and husband. He also had a wonderful sense of humor!
Bob is survived by his wife Alice Coryell, his children Rebecqué Asher (Charles Asher), Richard Raigoza, and Alison Raigoza, and his granddaughter Kaitlyn Raigoza.
The family of Robert Coryell wishes to extend our sincere thanks to Community Memorial Hospital and Livingston Visiting Nurses Association for their care and commitment to our family during this trying time.
Published in Ventura County Star on May 19, 2019