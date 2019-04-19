|
|
Robert A. Cowan
Ventura, CA
Robert A. Cowan 93 years old. 50 year Mason & Retired from Boeing Air Craft, after 54 years. Married to Barbra Cowan for 69 1/2 years. Has 2 sons Robert and Bruce Cowan. Also raised his granddaughter Kristen Cowan Hopper. Daughter in laws Patty Cowan and Morgan Cowan. Has 3 other grandchildren, David, James and Thomas. Has 2 great grandchildren, Ashley Hopper Lowe, & Robert McCree. 3 Great Great Grandchildren, Jeremy, Colton, and Leighton. He loved to fish and take cruises with his beautiful Wife. He also volunteered at Food Share and enjoyed it very much. He will be missed and loved forever!
Published in Ventura County Star from Apr. 19 to Apr. 21, 2019