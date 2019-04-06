|
Robert "Bob" A. Fitch
Thousand Oaks, CA
Robert A. Fitch "Bob", resident of Thousand Oaks, Ca., formerly of Ohio and New York, passed away on March 18, 2019, at Los Robles Hospital at the age of 84 years. He was born on January 2, 1935 in Cleveland, Ohio. While attending Bowling Green State University, he met his future wife, Moira Kirkpatrick, on a blind date. After graduating, he and Moira married in 1956. Bob served in the army after which he and Moira began teaching. He was then hired by Travelers Insurance Company, which required many moves around the country. He and his family settled in Thousand Oaks in 1968.
Bob was very out-going. He was a Hospice volunteer for 30 years and a Los Robles Hospital volunteer for 21 years. As a 50 year member of Emmanuel Church, he was part of the mission committee and the prayer ministry. He also started the prison ministry.
Bob was a life-long Cleveland Indians fan. He loved tennis and he was also a model train enthusiast.
He is sadly missed by his wife of 62 years, Moira, and their sons Rob (and wife, Kathy), and Dave (and wife, Tami) and their children, Kashmere, Klaireece, Tori, Ted, Kirsten, Morgan, and Tyler.
Bob's Celebration of Life will be held on April 13th, 2019 at 2:00pm at Emmanuel Church on the corner of Lynn Road and Camino Manzanas in Thousand Oaks, Ca. Donations may be made to Emmanuel Church or Mission Maintenance Service (MMS Aviation, PO Box 1118, Coshocton, Oh. 43812-6118)
Published in Ventura County Star from Apr. 6 to Apr. 8, 2019