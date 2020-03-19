|
|
Robert (Bob) Adams
Simi Valley - Robert (Bob) Adams, 81 years of age, of Simi Valley, CA. passed away peacefully at his home with his wife by his side on March 11, 2020, at 7:45 p.m. Bob was married to Janet for over 41 years. They were not only partners in life but also business partners. Bob was a real estate broker in Simi Valley for over 45 years, owning his own Century 21 Brokerage for many years and was a pillar of the community. He was a man of faith who was involved in his church, Rotary, Boys and Girls Club, Served on Venture County Tax Board and Past President of Simi Valley Board of Realtors. Bob was a man of integrity, fair and honest, and everyone who knew him had the utmost respect for him. Bob is survived by his wife, Janet Adams; children: Karyn (Jeff) Smith; Roy Adams; Kristen Morgan; Darci (Mark) Richardson; Stacy (Tom) Thompson; 12 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.
Due to the current virus situation the Memorial service will be held at a date in the near future. We will post as soon as arrangements can be made.
In lieu of flowers the family asks to donate to the Samaritan Center of Simi Valley www.samcentersv.org
Published in Ventura County Star from Mar. 19 to Mar. 22, 2020