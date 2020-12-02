1/1
Robert Allen Aviles
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Robert Allen Aviles

Born November 27, 1958, Died November 14, 2020. Robert was the fourth of five children of Ildefonso "Al" and Dolores Aviles. Robert passed away after enduring a long battle with heart disease. He lived his entire life in Oak View, California.

He graduated from Ventura High School in 1976. He played on the football team and the golf team and earned a varsity letter.

He was a lifelong member of St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic church in Ojai, CA. He volunteered assisting the homeless with shelter and clothing on Tuesday nights at St. Thomas Aquinas.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Al and Dolores, and his sister Antoinette Wolchuck. He is survived by his brother, Arnold (wife Amanda), sisters, Eileen Fivehouse and Cindy Aviles. He is also survived by many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.

Robert worked with our father Al at Al's Shoe Shop in Oak View. He later worked in banking with Wells Fargo and the Attitude Adjustment Shoppe in Ojai. He played club volleyball with a close-knit group of friends in Ojai. He enjoyed playing golf and played pool in the Ojai pool league.

After suffering a heart attack, he was disabled but was well enough to care for our parents as a caretaker until their passing.

His fun loving and outgoing personality drew many friends. He particularly enjoyed traveling.

I would like to thank the staff at Victoria Care Center and Community Memorial Hospital for their outstanding care of Robert during his final days.

Due to Covid-19 concerns a memorial will be held at a later date.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Ventura County Star from Dec. 2 to Dec. 6, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved