Robert Allen Aviles



Born November 27, 1958, Died November 14, 2020. Robert was the fourth of five children of Ildefonso "Al" and Dolores Aviles. Robert passed away after enduring a long battle with heart disease. He lived his entire life in Oak View, California.



He graduated from Ventura High School in 1976. He played on the football team and the golf team and earned a varsity letter.



He was a lifelong member of St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic church in Ojai, CA. He volunteered assisting the homeless with shelter and clothing on Tuesday nights at St. Thomas Aquinas.



He was preceded in death by his parents, Al and Dolores, and his sister Antoinette Wolchuck. He is survived by his brother, Arnold (wife Amanda), sisters, Eileen Fivehouse and Cindy Aviles. He is also survived by many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.



Robert worked with our father Al at Al's Shoe Shop in Oak View. He later worked in banking with Wells Fargo and the Attitude Adjustment Shoppe in Ojai. He played club volleyball with a close-knit group of friends in Ojai. He enjoyed playing golf and played pool in the Ojai pool league.



After suffering a heart attack, he was disabled but was well enough to care for our parents as a caretaker until their passing.



His fun loving and outgoing personality drew many friends. He particularly enjoyed traveling.



I would like to thank the staff at Victoria Care Center and Community Memorial Hospital for their outstanding care of Robert during his final days.



Due to Covid-19 concerns a memorial will be held at a later date.









