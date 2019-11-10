Resources
Robert Allen Denmeade Obituary
Fillmore - Robert (Bob) passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on November 2, 2019. He was born in Struthers, Ohio in 1932. He was 87 years old and was the 7th of 9 children born to George & Lucille Denmeade.

Robert was a Korean War veteran who served in the U.S. Navy. He was proud to be an American. He met his wife Francine in Hollywood, Ca. in 1954. They were married in 1955 and spent 64 loving years together.

Robert was employed by Safeway Stores for 28 years. He volunteered his time at the Santa Clarita senior center and was a crossing guard. He loved helping people.

Spending time at Ventura Harbor was one of his favorite places to go. He enjoyed word search puzzles, reading Patterson books, traveling, and playing Keno at Chumash. And he loved his Ohio State buckeyes!

He loved spending time with his children & Grandchildren.

Robert is survived by his wife Francine, his sons Robert Denmeade Jr., Michael(Alison) Denmeade, daughter Sheri (David) Jones. Grandchildren Colton(Nicole) Schmidt, Hunter(Tawny) Schmidt, Drew(Amanda) Denmeade, Katie Jones, Reece Denmeade, Grandog Bella, and 4 Great Grandchildren. He leaves his 2 brothers, Donald Denmeade and Albert Ray(Judy) Denmeade of Ohio and many nieces & nephews.

Burial at sea to follow.
Published in Ventura County Star from Nov. 10 to Nov. 13, 2019
