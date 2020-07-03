Robert Andrew Musgrove
Oxnard - Robert "Robby/ Rob" Musgrove passed into the kingdom of Heaven on June 24th, 2020 after a strong battle with cancer. Throughout his life, Rob persevered to be the best person, husband, father, grandfather and brother a family could wish for. The Musgrove family always stood by him in his cancer battle and were true to their word until his final passing, surrounded by his wife, children and family. He is so loved.
Robby was born in Des Moines, Iowa and was the fifth sibling of Robert F. and Mary R. Musgrove. The Musgrove clan relocated to Southern California in the early 1960'S and set their roots in the Oxnard/ Ventura area. Robby graduated from Santa Clara High School and shortly after graduation he secured a job at GTE in Oxnard and thus began his career in the Telecommunications business.
Rob started as a general helper in the truck yard and as an ambitious lad listened and lapped up the knowledge from the technicians around him and began moving up the ladder as an installation and repair tech. He finished his career as Lead Engineer. Robby was responsible for connecting the thousands of homes throughout Ventura County for 40 years. It was said that Rob knew where every B-Box and cable lay in Ventura County, Oxnard anyways, and was known to be the "go-to guy". His co-workers could always count on him for help. Rob was also called upon during the many wildfires that plagued SoCal by quickly getting the services back up for all his customers. Robby was admired for his consistent work ethic. He was presented with the GTE's prestigious Morris Felton Lacroix Certificate for meritorious service after going above and beyond to assist a car accident victim until the paramedics arrived.
Above all else, Robby was a family man. He loved his family and friends and enjoyed hosting family gatherings for the holidays. He took pride at making the turkey and his homemade pumpkin pies.
Robby married his lifelong partner Sandy on May 20th,1983. They raised 3 beautiful children Briana, Robert "RJ", and Andrew. Very active in his children's lives he soon blossomed into helping his children and hundreds of other youngsters through the Northside Little Leagues as a team manager, league board member, and eventually VP & President. He continued his love of baseball to umpire in an untold number of games for several years. Robby was a lifelong Dodger fan which he got from his dad and his brothers.
Robby is preceded in death by his parents Robert F. Musgrove and Mary R. Musgrove, sister Mary Rose who died at birth, and his son "RJ" who tragically left this world all too soon in a terrible car accident in 2010. RJ's death weighed heavily on Rob and Sandy and all the Musgrove family but none more so than his father. But now, happily reunited, they are again throwing the ball around and hitting flyballs together in heaven.
Robby is survived by the love of his life, Sandy of 37 years, his son Andrew, daughter Briana Santistevan, spouse Jimmy and grandson Aiden, his sister Elizabeth Emerick, (husband Ed), brothers Randy (spouse Andrea), Brian (spouse Bobbi), David (spouse Lisa), Patrick (spouse Dana), and Danny (spouse Elizabeth) and dozens of nieces and nephews, great-nieces and nephews and friends of the Musgrove clan. Robby will always be a hero to his family and will forever be in our hearts. Rock on Brotha.
Services for Robby will be live stream on July 8,2020 at 7p.m. through www.reardonfh.com
