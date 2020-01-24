|
Robert Anselmo Mena
Ventura - Robert (Bob) Mena passed away on January 16, 2020. Robert was a Ventura native who was born on May 11, 1929 to Lena Cardona Mena and Alfonso Mena. After graduation from Ventura high school he served in the U.S. Navy and later worked for Civil services For the U.S. Government. Robert is survived by his children, Mark Mena of Roseville, Ca., Denise Chapman of Paducah, Kentucky and Susan Myers of Lakeland, Florida. Stepson, Scott Muldner Is deceased. He is survived by 8 grandchildren.
Married to Anne Lee Mena of Ventura, Ca. for 46 years, his stepchildren are Sandy Keaser of Ventura, Marie Gray and Linda Goins of San Diego, Ca. Stepson, Stephen Pitt is deceased.
Memorial services will be on February 1, 2020 at 4 PM at Emerging Spirit Center, 4601 Telegraph Rd., space 113 Ventura, Ca. under the direction of Rev. Jymme Taylor.
Published in Ventura County Star from Jan. 24 to Jan. 26, 2020