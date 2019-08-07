|
|
Robert Augustine Foley
Oxnard - Captain Robert Augustine Foley, retired Marine fighter pilot, career airline pilot and one of this earth's greatest human beings passed away on July 29, 2019 at the age of 81.
Born to the late Lieutenant Walter William Foley and Thelma Augustine Foley on April 10, 1938, Rob grew up in Fairfield, Connecticut. He attended Roger Ludlow High School and Colby College and then enlisted in the Marines. He did one tour in Vietnam from 1963-1965 and was in the Marine Reserves for many years following. He lived with his loving wife in Channel Islands, California and was a long-standing member of the Channel Island Navy League. Rob leaves behind his loving wife Janet Sausen Foley, his daughter Robin Christine Foley, his sister Thelma Foley Hoyt, nieces, nephews and many, many wonderful friends.
He is predeceased by his parents and brother, Walter William (Bill) Foley, II. Service will be held at Ted Mayr Funeral Home in Ventura, Ca. on August 14, 2019 10am.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Ted Mayr Funeral Home, 3150 Loma Vista Road, Ventura. Condolences may be sent to TedMayrFuneralHome.com.
Published in Ventura County Star from Aug. 7 to Aug. 11, 2019