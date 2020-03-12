|
|
Robert Austin Lynn
Ventura - April 5, 1952 - February 29, 2020
A Ventura California native, Robert "Bob" Lynn, lived a varied and wonder filled life as an inventor, jeweler, philanthropist, magician and educator.
University educated in physics, Bob started as a rocket engineer at the Pacific Missile Test Center, Point Mugu. His weekends were spent selling jewelry at the beach. Bob's favorite story was how he started making jewelry with a sheet of silver, hair down to 'here' and tire treads on his sandals. Bob always said jewelry wasn't all that different than missiles, it just paid better.
In 1973, he opened Lynn's Jewelry. In short time, Lynn's became the premier jewelry store for Ventura. During the 70s and 80s Bob continued to explore new ways to bring quality jewels to his customers. He travelled to jewelry conventions worldwide, sourced diamonds from the diamond cutters in Antwerp, and hosted shows like the Atocha Shipwreck Treasures. Bob was always researching new technology or reinventing ways to use old technology to do things better and faster. In the 90s and 20s, Bob reinvented his business into a bespoke custom design house using state of the art technology. He was the first jeweler in the community to use aerospace technology to make and design custom pieces. Lynn's Jewelry Studio was the vanguard in the use of laser welding, CAD design and 3D printing.
Because of Bob's passion for technology, he educated everyone he came in contact with. He hosted kids from the Boys and Girls club, Girl Scouts, and lots of other community groups resulting in introducing a younger generation to the tools and techniques of making beautiful jewelry. He was infinitely patient and loved to tell a good yarn, usually peppered with a pun or three.
As the first America Gem Society store in Ventura, he was invited to advise on a panel for the international standards for diamond grading and its criteria. The American Gem Society is recognized as the organization that set the standard for gemological excellence. Bob maintained his membership as an AGS store throughout his ownership of Lynn's, reflecting his commitment to quality, honesty and transparency. Additionally, Bob designed and produced the AGS Shipley award, the most prestigious award AGS presents.
Bob also was a dedicated philanthropist. He was a Ventura Rotary East member for decades, as well as a strong supporter of the Boys and Girls Club. He donated to everyone who asked and volunteered at many. The Ventura Gem and Mineral Society was one of the first groups he was a member of and was judge at the Ventura County Fair for a number of years. Additionally, he supported the Rubicon Theater, the Ventura Botanical Gardens, National Charity League and the Magic Castle. His beloved German shepherds Lucky and Xena prompted his support of the national K-9 program.
Throughout all of his endeavors, Bob was an entertainer. He could tell a tale with the best of them and make coins appear out of your ears while he did so. As a magician since the age of 14, Bob enjoyed bringing a bit of wonder and, yes, magic into everything he did. He will be missed by friends, family and colleagues alike.
Robert is survived by his wife, Linda Cervon, and his stepfamily Marcella, Eloise and Ryan, as well as his sister Jane Flack, nephew Gary Flack, niece Karen Barker and their extended families. He loved his family, both by blood and by marriage, and was proud of every one of them.
A memorial will be held at The Poinsettia Pavilion, 3451 Foothill Road, Ventura, California on Saturday, April 4th at 10:30am, with a reception at Lynn's jewelry Studio, 4572 Telephone Road, suite 906 directly thereafter.
In lieu of flowers, please support local businesses and participate in local philanthropies. That is what Bob did.
Published in Ventura County Star from Mar. 12 to Mar. 29, 2020