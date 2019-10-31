|
Robert B. Crisp age 78, passed away on Oct. 6th 2019 after a lengthy battle with lung and bone cancer. His final days were at the Royal Gardens Assisted Living Hospice in Camarillo, Calif. He was born in San Bernardino, Calif. on Nov.24th 1940 to Robert B. Crisp and Helen Hungerford. Later the family moved to San Pablo, Calif. He was active in Boy Scouts and became a Life Scout. He graduated from Richmond High, and later enlisted in the US Navy, serving 11 and a half years. His career in electrical and avionics led to much schooling and travel. He served 3 tours aboard aircraft carriers in the blue waters of the Republic of Vietnam.
Robert is survived by his wife Judith of 43 years and three children: Brian Lee Crisp, his wife Camie Barbaro, daughter Carmela Munos, three great grandchildren: Nation, Leeanne, and Angel. His daughter, Paula (Crisp) Haefliger, her two children: Braden and Logan Haefliger, his son Scott (Crisp), and his fiancée, Katlynn Van Ert. Robert is also survived by one sister Frances Powell, nieces Julia and Carylon, and his nephew David. Robert's extended family are the Jacksons, the Guihans, and the close friends who supported Robert over the years during his illness.
Robert retired from Northrop Grumman as a lead avionics engineer working on the NV-144 program.
He was active in the Wheeler's Camping Club, the Northrop Bowling team, and church events. The high light of his life was having the opportunity to spend time with his family who loved him deeply and will miss him.
Published in Ventura County Star from Oct. 31 to Nov. 3, 2019