Robert Brogdon Ingrum



Ventura - I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith. Henceforth there is laid up for me the crown of righteousness, which the Lord, the righteous judge, will award to me on that day, and not only to me but also to all who have loved his appearing. 2 Timothy 4:7-8



Our beloved father, grandfather and great-grandfather, Robert Brogdon Ingrum (Grandad), 100, went home peacefully to our Heavenly Father on September 4, 2020. Bob was born on March 14th, 1920 to Will and Bess Ingrum (both of Springdale, Arkansas). He was the fifth of their six children, all of whom predeceased him.



After marrying Dottie in 1951, the family grew to include David, Judy, and Nancy. The Ingrums moved from La Mirada to Santa Paula in 1961 and on to Ventura in 1966. In later years, he and Dottie traveled extensively. As time passed, Bob enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Bob was an active member of Coastline Church (formerly The First Baptist Church of Ventura) for over sixty years.



Bob accomplished two, thirty-plus year careers. He was an Assessor for the County of Ventura, and then most recently, he worked for Hammer Hewson as a commercial property manager retiring at the age of ninety-five.



He was a kind, giving, and gracious man who gave generously with both time and resources, from various mission projects to adult literacy. He was also involved with the Kiwanis Club of Ventura for many years.



Bob was predeceased by wife Dottie, daughter Nancy Steward, and his granddaughter's husband Corey Kessler. He is survived by daughter, Judy Hielscher (Al), their daughters, Krista Kessler and Allison Morgan (Beau). His son, David Ingrum (Joan), their daughters, Carrie White (Chris), Caitlin, and son, Tim Ingrum (Willie). Nancy's husband, Brad Steward (Cari) sons, Jake Steward (Alison), Grady Steward (Maris), and daughter, Leah Steward. He is also survived by nine great grandchildren.



The family is so thankful to Holly, Monica, Desirae, Delilah, and Renee for the love and compassion they showed to Bob over the last few years. They were truly an answer to prayer. We would also like to thank Assisted Hospice for their loving and gentle care for Bob.



A graveside service is scheduled for Friday, September 11th, 2020, 11:00 AM at Ivy Lawn Cemetery, Ventura. Masks are required following COVID guidelines. Arrangements are under the direction of BOYKO & REARDON TELEGRAPH ROAD MORTUARY & CREMATION, Ventura.



In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to Bob's favorite charity; Ventura County Rescue Mission, 234 E. 6th Street, Oxnard, CA 93030









