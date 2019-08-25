|
Robert Bustamante Jr.
Oxnard - Robert Raymond Bustamante Passed away on August 18, 2019.
He loved his family and would do anything for them. He enjoyed spending time with his family, especially fishing at the pier with Cathy. Bobby was also a down to earth and solid friend. He was loved and respected by so many. He will be missed dearly by us all.
Robert is survived by his wife Cathy Bustamante of Oxnard, Son Robert and his wife Nikki Bustamante III of Oxnard, Daughter Raquel Bustamante of Oxnard, Daughter Sarah Ysordia of Thousand Oaks, his Mother Diana Bustamante of Oxnard, Sister Vera Bustamante of Utah, Brother Ronald Bustamante of Oxnard as well as his two grand daughters Delilah and Daisy Bustamante.
A memorial service will be held at Camino Del Sol Funeral home on Thursday August 29, 2019 at 11am. Care is entrusted to Otto & Sons, Camino del Sol, Funeral Home and Crematory, Oxnard.
Published in Ventura County Star on Aug. 25, 2019