Robert (Bob) Butts
Ventura - Bob passed away on March 28, 2019. He lived a full and healthy life and passed peacefully at age 93.
Bob was born in Minnesota in 1926. He served in the Army Air Corps during WWII after graduating from Pacific Grove High School (CA) in 1944. He returned to California after the war and raised his family in Thousand Oaks. Bob especially enjoyed spending time helping his kids with their 4-H projects. From 1988 to 2012 he lived in Hendersonville, NC with his wife Helen (Dixon). He enjoyed gardening, fishing, hiking and backpacking, having hiked large distances of the Appalachian and Pacific Crest trails. He was an electronics engineer by trade, working for Hughes Aircraft and Litton Industries. His engineering-mind was solving problems throughout his life, even inventing solutions to everyday obstacles right to the end of his life.
He is survived by his son Steve (wife Sandy) Butts, son Gary (wife Sandra) Butts, daughter Barbara Geiser, daughter Diane (husband Greg) Johnson, five grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. The family was fortunate to have him with all of his children, grandchildren and great grandchildren to celebrate Christmas 2018 in Downer, MN. He was predeceased by his son David, the mother of his children Ruth Butts, and second wife Helen Butts.
Bob's family wishes to extend a special thank you to CalVets Ventura veterans home. Bob lived at CalVets for almost four years and was treated with the utmost care and respect during that time. We also thank the Victoria Care Center for the expert care provided during his final weeks.
Final, private services will be held at a future date with his ashes being spread by his family at his favorite part of the world.
Published in Ventura County Star from May 1 to May 5, 2019
