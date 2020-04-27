|
Robert C. Jones
Robert C. Jones, known to his friends as Casey, went to be with The Lord on March 30, 2020 after a long battle with cancer.
Casey is preceded in death by his parents Catesby Penniman Jones and Mary Aldo Tucker Jones, stepmother Sylvia W. Jones and sister Ann Virginia Jones.
Casey, born January 2, 1946 in Columbia, SC, graduated from Surrattsville High School in Maryland in 1965. He joined the Navy Reserves at age 17 and trained with the Advanced Corp Combat unit at Camp Pendleton before serving two tours of duty in Vietnam (1967 to 1969) as a Photographer's Mate in the US Navy.
Upon his return, he started his long career with the U.S. Secret Service, and received his degree in criminal justice from American University, Washington D.C. in 1978. As a Special Agent, Casey was assigned to the Washington Field Office serving in investigations, intelligence and protective capacities. In 1987 he was transferred to the Western Protective Division and then assigned in 1988 to the Reagan Protective Division until 1992. He retired in 2002 as a Senior Special Agent from the Los Angeles Field Office.
Retirement allowed Casey to pursue his hobbies: deep-sea fishing on his boat, The Island Hopper, riding his Harley Davidson, racing model planes, boats and cars, playing billiards, patronizing his favorite restaurants and helping his neighbors around their homes.
He leaves behind his son Mark D Jones (Shelley) and her two children Elan and Adi, brother Craig Newkirk (Eleanor) of Asheville, NC, sister Robin N Leigh (Bruce) of Gloucester, VA, aunt Vera Williams Tucker and cousins Vera Sparkman Tucker, Ramsay Tucker and Bratton Tucker all of South Carolina. He leaves behind several nephews, one niece, several great nephews and one great niece as well as long-time and faithful friends Ronald Bodigheimer and Mare Hartmann-DeBiase.
The family wishes to express their gratitude to Dr. Jeremy Rudnick and staff at Cedar Sinai Medical Center and Brookdale Assisted Living, Camarillo, CA
Arrangements are through Pierce Brothers, Westlake Village, CA. Due to the current national pandemic, there will be no services at this time. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Donations in Casey's memory can be made to the .
Published in Ventura County Star from Apr. 27 to Apr. 29, 2020