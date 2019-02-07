Services
Conejo Mountain Funeral Home
2052 Howard Road
Camarillo, CA 93012
(805) 482-1959
Robert Chew, 85 of Oxnard passed away on February 2, 2019 after a battle with cancer. He passed away surrounded by his family, peacefully and without pain. Robert was born September 02, 1933 in Joplin Missouri.

Robert enjoyed fishing, boating and riding his quad.

Robert is survived by the love of his life, his wife of 37 years Karen. Daughters Lorri Allen (Dennis), Terri Chew, Cherri Davies (Griff), Susan Duda (Russell) and son Christopher Cleaves. Grandchildren Denney (Sara), Karen (Mitch), Kaylee and Emma/ Great grandchildren Christopher, Mikala and Madison.

Services will be held on Monday, February 11, 2019 at Conejo Mountain Funeral Home and Memorial Park in Camarillo California.
Published in Ventura County Star on Feb. 7, 2019
